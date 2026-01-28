Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Beth of Fresh Air: Metaphysical Geopolitics and the Rotten Foundations of the Church of Entropy

Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Jan 28, 2026

This week I had the great pleasure of chatting about some very large ideas with Beth on Beth of Fresh Air. We tackled topics ranging from cultural warfare, the creative evolution of galaxies, fallacies of Darwin, the political controls of science and art, the power of classical culture in awakening a broader spectrum of our intellectual powers, battles over metaphysics, and the role of Ideas in shaping world history.

Or watch on Youtube here, or Rumble here

Subscribe to Beth’s channel here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

