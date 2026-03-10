Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Beyond Geopolitics: Accelerationists Trigger Iran War (A View from Lebanon f. Vanessa Beeley)

Matthew Ehret
Mar 10, 2026

This week, I interviewed intrepid journalist Vanessa Beeley about what she has seen on the ground in Lebanon since the Israeli invasion began, the Iran war, who is the new Ayatollah Khamenei 2.0?

I asked her about the role of weaponized Kurdish separatists, the chances of US boots on the ground and what role is the ISIS-run Syrian regime playing?

How does all of this affect the China-led Belt and Road initiative, and how is Iran handling the war?

All of this is addressed by Vanessa in this episode of Beyond Geopolitics.

Follow Vanessa Beeley on Substack here

Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
By vanessa beeley

Watch Beyond Geopolitics on Youtube here, or Spotify here:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

