Beyond Geopolitics: Accelerationists Trigger Iran War (A View from Lebanon f. Vanessa Beeley)

This week, I interviewed intrepid journalist Vanessa Beeley about what she has seen on the ground in Lebanon since the Israeli invasion began, the Iran war, who is the new Ayatollah Khamenei 2.0?

I asked her about the role of weaponized Kurdish separatists, the chances of US boots on the ground and what role is the ISIS-run Syrian regime playing?

How does all of this affect the China-led Belt and Road initiative, and how is Iran handling the war?

All of this is addressed by Vanessa in this episode of Beyond Geopolitics.



