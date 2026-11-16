What were the common threads tying Zionism, fascism and the Anglo-American establishment together?

In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, I talk with historian Anton Chaitkin about the battles within the American Jewish activist communities of the 1930s to block both Hitlerism, and Zionism with a focus on the network around Samuel Untermyer which included Anton's own father.

How did these patriots who pushed the anti-Nazi boycott, also battle the Zionist networks in America while also exposing the Anglo-American banking interests of Kuhn & Loeb, JP Morgan, Rockefeller, Warburg, Schiff, Sullivan & Cromwell whose support of fascism many powerful forces wished be kept secret? How did these Jewish activists also resist the Haavara Transfer Agreement of 1933 organized between Nazi Germany and the British Empire?

How does this impact that choices we have in today's crisis ridden world?

Watch the show to find out.

Purchase Anton's recent books Who We Are vol 1 and 2 here:

https://whowearebook.com/

And subscribe to Anton's Substack here: