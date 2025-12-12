Beyond Geopolitics: Assessing the 'Trump Corollary' and New US Security Doctrine with Larry Freeman

In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, I chatted with geopolitical analyst Lawrence Freeman about the good, the bad and the very ugly of the new US security doctrine unveiled by Donald Trump last week..

This coming Sunday at 11am ET, join me on Pluralia Dialogos for another conversation with former CIA analyst and State Department advisor Larry Johnson about his take on the new security doctrine and world dynamic more broadly.

Follow Lawrence Freeman’s website: https://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/

Freeman’s substack is here: https://lawrencefreeman.substack.com/

And follow him on X here: https://twitter.com/lfreemansafrica?lang=en-gb

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress