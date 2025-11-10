Beyond Geopolitics EP. 5: Why Islam is NOT the Enemy of Christianity (An Arab Christian Perspective)

In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, I had the great pleasure of speaking with Myriam Charabaty about her life and experiencing as a Christian living in the Middle East, and her brilliant research exposing the true reasons for radical Islamism/Takfirism, Clash of Civilization doctrines, and the crusader doctrine across the ages.

What role are influencers like Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon etc playing in awakening this dark spectre of a new holy Crusade against Islam (and China)? How did those same intelligence agencies which created radical Islamicist sects like the one which recently took over Syria, then use their own monstrous creation to inflame the emotions of soft-minded westerners around the idea of a new clash of civilizations?

Certain forces today would like to re-brand Christianity as righteous war making hand of divine retribution “in defense of Christians in the Middle East, Africa and China”, BUT as you will see in the coming dialogue with Myriam, the reality is that Christians are being played to become their own worst enemy.

Watch on Substack above, or Youtube here



Follow Myriam on Substack here: https://substack.com/@myriamch



On Twitter/x here: https://x.com/miriam00961



And read her recent essays here:

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

