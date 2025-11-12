In this hard hitting episode of Beyond Geopolitics, Matt asks Africa expert Lawrence Freeman about claims of ‘Christian genocide’ being made by figures in the current Trump administration who are now threatening military intervention into Nigeria. Freeman discusses the reality behind the rampant violence in Nigeria, South Africa and Africa more generally, and discusses the true causes of Islamist terrorism which has more to do with intelligence agencies and imperial financial exploitation than anything ‘religious’. Lawrence Freeman also discusses his views on US efforts to cut off China from their African supply chains and the vast chain reaction of chaos that would be unleashed IF another US military intervention were to occur in Nigeria.



Guest BIO: Lawrence Freeman is an outspoken opponent of the current policies of neo-colonialism. He is a highly respected researcher, writer, and speaker on a variety of topics concerning Africa. An outspoken critic of the ICC attacks on African countries, Freeman led a delegation of American State Legislators to Sudan, who subsequently exposed the charges that the Khartoum government was engaged in slavery as fraudulent. Insisting that Africa no longer be forced to live in a dark age, he has consistently brought African governments a roadmap for transformative infrastructure projects. As the author of dozens of articles and reports on Africa, having traveled to the continent 25 times, Freeman served as a member of AFRICOM’s Advisory Committee under U.S. General Kip Ward. Most recently, he was appointed Vice Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Scientific Committee and is currently working on a project to replenish the shrinking Lake Chad. Presently, he is teaching courses on the history of Africa, utilizing his decades of experience and knowledge.



