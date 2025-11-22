Matt Ehret's Insights

Beyond Geopolitics Ep. 7: American Imperialism as Tragi-comedy with Anton Chaitkin

Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Nov 22, 2025

In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, I spoke to Anton Chaitkin about the pathetic tendency of the USA to fall prey to the secret ambitions of imperial Crusader ideology from Aaron Burr, to the leading figures around the Knights of the Golden Circle, Confederate Intelligence chief in Europe (James Bulloch), Teddy Roosevelt, Allan Dulles and Oliver North all the way up to the neoconservative movement of the present age where war drums echoing a new militaristic plunge into Venezuela can loudly be heard.

Anton reviews the tendency of stupid Americans to fall into enmeshment in the Caribbean and Latin American nations of the Americas which always leads to the destruction of lives and potential both in the victim nations and ironically, to the USA itself.

Purchase Anton’s Who We Are (vol 1 and 2) here

And access Anton’s groundbreaking work ‘Treason in America’ here

Anton’s Substack
New historical discoveries for rising minds
By Anton Chaitkin

