In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, I spoke with Martin Sieff and special guest Larry Johnson (former CIA analyst and State Department advisor) about the battle for a new world order, whom will it serve, and will western civilization survive the coming storm? Larry shares his insights into the Ukraine Peace Plan boondoggle, the danger of war in Venezuela and more.

Follow Larry Johnson’s website here: https://sonar21.com

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media, Beyond Geopolitics on RTF and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).