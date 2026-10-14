In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, I chatted with Cynthia Chung about China's 3000 year old system of political economy known as Guanzi.

How has this ancient system informed China's evolution across millennia, including what China has learned from the American system of national economy as laid out by Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Henry C. Carey etc?

How do conventional definitions of “capitalism” vs “communism” blind us to the reality of the causes of historic change?

These questions and more are explored in this show:





For supplementary reading/watching use the following links:

1) Guanzi 管子: An Introduction of 3000 Years of Chinese Economic Thought

2) On Bandung:

3) Who is Smarter? Engineer vs Chinese 5th Grader

4) The first interview with Matt and Cynthia on China's Social Credit system

5) The RTF Autumn Anthology





