In this far reaching conversation with PPC candidate RB Ham, we linked up ancient geopolitical intrigue shaping Rome’s transformation into an evil empire amidst the Carthaginian Wars, to the transformation of England into an evil empire following the 1509 death of King Henry VII. We followed this up with an analysis of the USA’s slide into an official imperium of mystery cults today.

What are the pros and cons of continental planning of North America?

After studying the fight against oligarchism through my Clash of the Two Americas series, it has become increasingly clear to me that literally every great American leader from Ben Franklin, George Washington, Lincoln, McKinley and JFK have all believed in continental development as part of a battles against oligarchism.

Inversely, forces of oligarchist evil have also had their own designs for continental planning premised on a very different philosophical dark age outlook.

What does Donald Trump represent in today’s beleaguered world?

Does Trump have more in common with George Washington or Emperor Octavius Augustus?

These questions and much more will be addressed in this episode of ‘Beyond the Pale’. Click the links below to watch the whole show.

