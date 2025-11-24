Beyond the Pale: The Hidden Hand Behind Anarcho Terrorism, wars and Color Revolutions

This week, I was invited to join RB Ham (host of Beyond The Pale Live) for an unfiltered dive into the chaos shaping our world.

We discussed geopolitical flashpoints, shadowy power plays, and the seismic turmoil gripping global events take center stage, including an indepth review of the Bolshevik Revolution, the dual role of the Okhrana (aka: Russian Secret Police) in fomenting anarchist revolutionary cells on one hand, and insidious pogroms on the other hand. We reviewed the battle over the sale of Alaska and US-Russian cooperation over the centuries, and I shared some of my experiences in Sochi.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

