Beyond the Pale: Wag The Zog with E. Michael Jones, Salim Mansur, Matt Ehret and Don Jeffries

In this episode of Beyond the Pale with host RB Ham, you will experience a no-holds-barred examination of the Zionist project's theological and historical roots, and the modern state of Israel. I joined up with three other featured guests including catholic conspiracy researcher E. Michael Jones, free speech advocates Salim Mansur and Don Jeffries.

In this episode, we plunge deep into the controversial realm of Christian dispensationalism—often critiqued as a heretical doctrine—and its fixation on End Times prophecies. Explore how these apocalyptic visions risk becoming self-fulfilling prophecies, potentially accelerating global conflict toward a cataclysmic World War, celebrated by some as the prophesied Armageddon that paves the way for Christ's Second Coming.

At the same time, we unpack how these beliefs conveniently serve the geopolitical agendas of neoconservatives and Israel's far-right establishment, merging religious fervor with hard-nosed political strategy.

This is raw, unfiltered discussion on faith, power, prophecy, and the forces shaping our era. If you're ready to go beyond the surface narratives, tune in now—subscribe and catch the episode on Rumble, X and Facebook!

Guest Bios : E. Michael Jones: is an American Catholic writer, former professor, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. He holds a Ph.D. in American literature from Temple University and is the author of numerous books critiquing modern culture, society, and ideology from a traditional Catholic perspective.

Salim Mansur is a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Western Ontario in Canada. Born in Kolkata, India, he earned his Ph.D. from the University of Toronto. He has been a columnist for publications including the London Free Press and Toronto Sun, with expertise in international relations, comparative politics, South Asia, the Middle East, and strong advocacy for free speech.

Don Jeffries is an American author, researcher, and novelist. A longtime investigator of the JFK assassination and other historical conspiracies since the 1970s, he is best known for books like Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics and Survival of the Richest.

Matthew Ehret is a Canadian journalist, lecturer, historian, and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review (canadianpatriot.org). He is co-founder and director of the Rising Tide Foundation, a Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, and a contributor to outlets including Strategic Culture Foundation, The Duran, Asia Times, Global Times, and Zero Hedge. He is the author of the multi-volume series The Untold History of Canada and co-author of The Clash of the Two Americas, exploring geopolitics, suppressed history, and multipolar world dynamics.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress