As promised, Cynthia and I are finally making Black Sun Rising: The Estoreric Roots of Fascism Past and Present available to watch in full on Youtube, Spotify and Rumble… for free.

IF you’d like to watch it without commercial breaks, then you can still get access to that on our Substacks or Atlalux.

Enjoy the film and share it with your friends and family for free today:

Or watch on Spotify here, on Youtube here, or Rumble here

And if that film is not enough to satisfy your curiosity, then pick up our 200 page Special Report which is now available for purchase on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback or Kindle… as well as PDF on Gumroad.