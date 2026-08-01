Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Eva's avatar
Eva
38m

Thank you very much for sharing

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LWB's avatar
LWB
2h

Thank you, fascinating, I will watch.

BTW, you misspelled “esoteric” in the lead sentence

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