Breaking Down the Warped Lies of History and Putting the Puzzle Back Together Again
This week I had the pleasure of speaking with my fellow Canadian truthseeker Peter Merrick where we discuss the untold history of Canada, the bizarre logic underlying systems of hereditary power and how the study of history (and teaching more generally) has become corrupted.
Or watch on Bitchute and Rumble
T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
really enjoying this conversation!!!!!!
love your work!! so amazing!! when possible please take a look at this video. it is long but worth it!!
go to the 11 min. mark (there is alot of religious references, use discretion if it bothers you) so good!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9Wz5-M0ug&t=2s
Operation London Bridge WOW, all of the historical connections!! keep up the terrific work Matt!!♥