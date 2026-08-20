Breaking Free of Psyops Ep. 18: Khazaria

In this week’s episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, I decided to follow up on the theme set down by Mike King’s recent RTF class on the Rothschilds and our interview on ‘The Jews’- by tackling the controversial topic of ‘Khazaria’, and the Khazarian Jew Mordor evil which has been infused into the conspiratorial zeitgeist over the past 30 years.

This presentation draws heavily from 1) my essay Why the Jews of Khazaria, the Himyarites and GokTurk Empire are Keys to Universal History and 2) Pierre Beaudry’s digital book on The Charlemagne Ecumenical Principle.

Enjoy the ride.

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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