In this episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, I decided that it was finally time to take apart the myth of China's social credit system.

Is there a centralized social credit system in China? Certainly abusive credit scoring, and predatory lending has occured under the helm of such agencies as Tencent (which runs WeChat) and Alibaba Group/Antgroup led by Jack Ma and the New York based Canadian billionaire Joseph Tsai... but what are these vast organizations? Are they even Chinese?



In this show, you will discover how the real agencies behind China's deep state are rooted in such places as The British Caymen Islands, City of London, Netherlands and even South Africa where the toxic fruit of Apartheid are still growing into many nations of today’s world. You will discover how these swamp creatures have been at war with the patriots of China longer than you realize.



And yes, you have been lied to about China's social credit system.

Watch Breaking Free of Psyops live every Monday at 6pm ET on Badlands media

Pick up Breaking Free of Anti China Psyops vol 1 here and volume 2 here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt