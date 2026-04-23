Breaking Free of Psyops Ep. 3: How We Were Psyoped into the Cold War

Think the Cold War started because Russia was running a global conspiracy to take over the world? Think again.

In this new episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, I introduce through the Gouzenko Affair of 1946, as a coordinated British intelligence operation that used a low-level Russian cipher clerk with a bag over his head to terrify the Western world into submission.

Along the way, we explore the rise of eugenics in American universities, Churchill's admiration for Mussolini, Henry Wallace's aborted vision for the postwar world, and the founding of the Five Eyes surveillance network. It's a lot. But the same psyop playbook is alive and well today, with the same boogeymen as was sold to an incredulous population 80 years ago. And who are the architects behind the curtain?

Same crowd. Buckle up.

If you missed episodes 1 and 2 of Breaking Free of Psyops, click here for ep 1 and here for ep 2.

Pick up Breaking Free of Anti China Psyops vol 1 here and volume 2 here

and feel free to consult my growing ‘China dossier’ here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt