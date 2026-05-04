Breaking Free of Psyops Ep. 4: Left Right Dialectics and Civil War Games

Do you think you know what the Cold War was really about?

How was it possible that the nations of Russia and China, who were so respected during WW2 for their immense sacrifice in the war against fascism… became our nemesis within months of the close of the war?

Meanwhile, those fascist nations whom we battled during the war became our allies as fast as the bankers that funded the fascist machine continued unpunished as self-professed overlords of the trans-Atlantic world.

In this episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, I address the lies that made the Cold War possible by taking apart the first myth that justified the creation of the Iron Curtain: The Gouzenko Affair and the narrative of Russian fifth columns shaped by British Intelligence and Canada’s Camp X Psychological warfare bureau.

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt