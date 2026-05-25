Breaking Free of Psyops Ep. 6: UFO Disclosure and the Gateway to a Spiritual Reset

Aliens are coming… Or so they want you to believe. In this episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, we trace the UFO disclosure movement from its origins in 1947 CIA memos to today's Pentagon whistleblowers, and finds the same occult networks running the show at every stage.

From Allen Dulles using Carl Jung's archetype theory as a psychological warfare handbook, to the Rockefeller-funded promotion of LSD through Time and Life magazines, to Scientology-linked figures founding Project Stargate, I build the case that UFO disclosure is not a truth movement. It is a multi-generational magic trick designed to dismantle Christianity, manufacture a new synthetic spirituality, and unite a frightened population under a one world framework. The aliens were never the point. The spiritual reset always was.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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