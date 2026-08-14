Breaking Free of Psyops: The Jews

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of hosting the excellent researcher Mike King who delivered a lecture on the topic of ‘The Rothschilds’ and the Hofjuden agents of empire over the past six centuries. In that location, Mike debunked the popular belief that the Rothschilds are at the apex of the pyramid of power by demonstrating the family dynasty’s role within a much older system of evil.

In this follow up presentation on Breaking Free of Psyops, I spoke once again with Mike King where we shed more light on the ancient gnostic system that ran roughshod over humanity for millennia, how the leading patrician families ruling the Roman empire continued to exert influence over the world, the origins of the Habsburgs, Jesuits and most importantly, the Knights Templar (and where they went after the order was taken down in 1314).

So get ready for an informative and surprising ride through history in this week’s episode of Breaking Free of Psyops.

Watch the full episode on Substack above, or on Youtube here.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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