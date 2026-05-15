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Bard Joseph
7h

Dr. Nora Volkow, the great-granddaughter of Leon Trotsky and Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), has continued her leadership role in addiction science during the Trump administration. She is a recognized expert on brain imaging and has engaged with the administration on health initiatives.

"Thus the Drug Trust, while maintaining the Stalinist Communist Government in Russia, simultaneously maintained a Communist back up regime in the United States, the Trotskyite Movement, in case the Stalinist regime should fall."

Eustace Mullins

Murder By Injection.

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