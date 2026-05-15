Spoiler: it's not China. In this episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, I trace North America's drug crisis from the British Empire's original opium wars through the CIA's Air America heroin pipeline, Afghan poppy fields guarded by Western troops, and the Sackler family's OxyContin empire.

We review how Afghan opium production exploded the moment US forces arrived in 2001 and collapsed again the moment the Taliban returned in 2023, a fact the Pentagon's trillion-dollar budget apparently could not replicate.

We also review some of the actual proven players fueling today's fentanyl crisis: Khalistani organized crime networks in British Columbia, money-laundering banks including TD Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Bank Coutts- the official bank of the Royal Family, as well as a pharmaceutical company that paid a fine smaller than its profits. Major shipping companies such as Maersk, Mediteranean Shipping Company (which partnered with Blackrock to snach up China’s international ports), have actually been caught smuggling billions in drugs, yet we are supposed to believe that Beijing is out to get us.

If China were really running a reverse opium war, they're doing a terrible job. Everyone else in this story seems far more competent.

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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