In this week's episode of Breaking History on Badlands Media, Sean Morgan and I discuss the milestones taking place at the 15th Annual BRICS summit in South Africa, the emerging new potency of the BRICS New Development Bank, and the efforts by the international deep state to undermine this alternative new system across the ASEAN, Africa, and Trans-Atlantic.

A discussion of the various types of warfare launched by the oligarchy against the people of America and the world through the controlled demolition of our infrastructure, weaponized pathogens and even directed energy weapons is also discussed.

