In this hundredth episode of Breaking History, I decided to focus on the topic of color revolutions and foreign manipulated civil wars both in the present as well throughout history.

If you should discover that this current slide into Civil War is tied to the same principled forces that pushed the USA into its first Civil War in the 19th century, the French Civil War of 1792-1796, the English Civil War in the 17th century, and even the Roman Civil War 2000 years ago, then don’t be surprised.

In this episode I also carry out an audit of a wide array of post-1983 Color Revolutions led by the CIA/NED and Soros’ Open Society Foundations, and yes it ties directly into the arsonists now in play in California (and soon to be launched across the USA).

Or watch on Rumble here , Spotify here, Odyssee here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress