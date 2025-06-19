In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I dissect the increasingly volatile dynamics surrounding Iran, exposing the historical playbook behind the current war drive. From Netanyahu’s hawkish rhetoric to the ideological fingerprints of the Neocon/Zionist machine, the hosts explore how regime change narratives are manufactured and sustained by Western intelligence and media networks.

We draw on deep historical parallels, ranging from the Anglo-Venetian manipulation of the Ottoman Empire to 20th-century British intelligence operations, to illustrate how Iran has long been a chess piece in the imperial game. The conversation critiques the bipartisan war apparatus in Washington, calling out figures like Mark Levin and Nikki Haley for parroting anti-Iran propaganda while ignoring the deeper economic, spiritual, and strategic motives at play.

Is Trump a willing participant in this cataclysmic drive for WW3, or does he want peace? As Trump navigates this complex terrain, the hosts argue he’s walking a strategic tightrope, appearing to appease hawks while quietly undermining their objectives. We also unpack how false flags, nuclear scare tactics, and media psyops are being deployed to provoke a broader conflict. This episode is a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand the deeper currents beneath today’s headlines.

Or watch on Youtube here , or Odyssee here