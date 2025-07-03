In this marathon episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I peel back the layers of the modern financial Ponzi scheme and its deep philosophical roots. We start by dissecting the $700 trillion derivatives market, exposing how deregulation and speculative gambling replaced real productive investment since the repeal of Glass-Steagall. The conversation explores how this system was built on fiat debt slavery, designed to keep generations trapped in perpetual repayment while a handful of banks and hedge funds consolidate control.

We also trace how Darwinian and social Darwinist theories, promoted by figures like Thomas Huxley and later repackaged into corporate science, became the cultural backbone that justifies economic exploitation, eugenics, and the manufactured scarcity mindset. We show how these ideas seeped into everything from the Rockefellers’ stranglehold on medicine to modern “pump-and-dump” crypto scams.

Throughout this show, we challenge libertarian and Keynesian dogmas alike, explaining why neither camp offers a real path to freedom. The hosts call for a return to first principles, justice, moral economies, and honest money...and question whether Americans will ever wake up to the reality that they’re living in a rigged casino designed to fail.

