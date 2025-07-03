Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
4h

All local towns and cities should be demanding community banks. We need to learn more about them and I bet it is not complicated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
doug wittmann's avatar
doug wittmann
9h

Whew! Peeling back is an understatement? You both expressed the only way out of this is to eliminate the Central Banks, or the Federal Reserve, as you say. But, it goes deeper....much to most "economists" chagrin. We need to get rid of FINANCE altogether. By, making interest charging illegal. Interest collecting, according to God, is UNJUST gain. Any system based on interest collecting, or, DEBT...is by definition UNJUST. If we want to create a more perfect Union, we HAVE to abolish Interest collecting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture