In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I welcome special guest Joaquin Flores for an in-depth exploration of the escalating geopolitical conflicts in Syria, Azerbaijan, and beyond.

The conversation opens with analysis of Israel’s sudden strikes on Damascus and the Druze regions, dissecting how internal Israeli politics, including Netanyahu’s fragile coalition, are driving aggressive military actions.

The discussion expands to the strategic aims of partitioning Syria along sectarian lines to create buffer zones and disrupt Russian and Iranian influence.

From there, the hosts dive into the tangled dynamics in the Caucasus, explaining how Azerbaijan’s ambitions, energy corridors, and tensions with Armenia could be used to bait Russia into a second front.

We examine Turkey’s delicate balancing act between NATO and Russia, the implications of pan-Turkic ideology, and how overlapping proxy interests risk merging the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern theaters into one broader conflict. The episode closes with reflections on NATO’s looming financial crisis, the potential bankruptcy of European powers fueling arms sales, and whether Trump’s geopolitical maneuvers are deliberately designed to drain the West’s war machine.

