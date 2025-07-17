Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph's avatar
Joseph
2h

Thank you for scratching the surface on the endlessly overlooked and downplayed "geopolitical" topic of Armenia/Azerbaijan in the greater context of Iran, Russia, NATO, etc. Much more to say but I love the fact the discussion has taken a sharp turn here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture