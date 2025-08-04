In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I start with a simple conversation about Jeffrey Epstein which quickly takes on a life of its own when Gordon reveals that he suspects Epstein to still be alive.

We soon found ourselves on a wild ride through case studies of high level oligarchical occult mercenaries who appear to have faked their own deaths stretching back to America’s first serial killer H.H. Holmes and his ‘Murder Castle’, Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth, Theosophy sponsor William Stead who apparently died on the Titanic and wrote about it 12 years prior, and arch Satanist Jack Parsons whose explosive death was recording in a fictional tale he wrote years earlier.

Or watch on Youtube here , or Odyssee here

For more information about Canada, pick up my books on ‘The Untold History of Canada, or the Clash of the Two Americas' accessible in the links below…

Bio: Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also host of Pluralia Dialogos and Breaking History on Badlands Media

Follow Canadian Patriot for more:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Follow Canadian Patriot for more:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

🎧 Spotify: Canadian Patriot Podcast