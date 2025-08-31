On this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I team up for a sprawling dive into geopolitics, history, and hidden power structures.

We opened this week’s show with an off-the-cuff account of my travel nightmares (both to and from South Dakota) and we use this comedy horror story as a springboard to expose how decades of neglect and privatization crippled regional airports, linking the failures back to post-9/11 policies and financial corruption.

From there, the discussion widens into the theft of PROMIS software, Israel’s role as the “sixth eye” in Five Eyes intelligence, and the deep entanglement of organized crime syndicates like the Bronfmans with intelligence agencies from pre-Prohibition days to the present.

We also explore the rise of the Pilgrim Society founded in 1902 as the British Intelligence hand in the USA devoted to establishing a one-world Anglo-American empire, the Federal Reserve’s 1913 creation (by those same leading “Pilgrims”, and how monopolists like J.P. Morgan used U.S. Steel to reshape American industry.

With detours into Italy’s populist Matteo Salvini, nationalist Soros crackdowns, and Brad Zerbo’s impeccable new film Codex 9/11, this episode blends history and current events into a sharp critique of state capture and the global struggle for sovereignty.

