Breaking History Ep. 117: Charlie Kirk Murder as New Templar Civil War Program

In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I dive into the turbulent aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, analyzing whether it was a catalyst that fractured the information battlespace into open civil war.

We explore the bizarre narratives surrounding the alleged shooter, the uncanny media framing, and suspicious ties to Ukraine’s Azov Battalion. The discussion widens into historical parallels, from COINTELPRO and Operation Gladio to Freemasonic intrigues, Vatican influence, and long-standing British designs on re-absorbing America into the Commonwealth.

With international flashpoints in Europe, the Middle East, and Venezuela adding to the chaos, we warn of a familiar 9/11-style trap: fear and outrage weaponized into calls for censorship and authoritarian “security” and a Patriot Act 2.0. This isn’t just about one assassination, it’s about the deeper struggle over who controls the narrative, the nation, and the future.

Or watch on Rumble here or Youtube here

Supplementary reading/viewing

For more info on the Empire of the Golden Circle, 1807 Burr plot, KKK Bnai Brth etc, check out Cynthia Chung's recent essay

On Co-intel Pro and the FBI control of domestic terrorism:

Author Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

