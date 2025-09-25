In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I discussed the cult of Artificial Intelligence and its mutant sister ‘Uploaded Intelligence’ which is coming into a new phase of influence shaping world processes in the form of Oracle, Project Stargate and more.

Among this new influence discussed in our episode can be found AI versions of Charlie Kirk projected in evangelical churches across America, new AI government ministers (such as the newly-appointed Minister in charge of anti-Corruption in Armenia), AI to assist in euthanasia cases, and the broader AI global surveillance, and biowarfare management proclaimed by both Zelensky and Trump at this week’s UN General Assembly.

With the acceleration towards spiritualized cybernetics and the convergence of theocratic/Crusader rulership and radical transhumanist rulership, we also addressed the role played by Meghan Kelley in propagandizing the role of witch hexes in causing the death of Charlie Kirk.

Midway through the show, we shifted gears to an examination of global geopolitical hotspots, developments at the UN General Assembly, and Eurasian rail and energy integration. Watch the full show below

Author Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

You can also support my work on Patreon

*A General Notice from a new sponsor to this substack (Expat Money):

If you care about your liberty and your financial freedom, you need to hear about this.

From October 10th to 12th, Mikkel Thorup — host of The Expat Money Show, a program that I recently had the pleasure to participate in — is bringing together top experts from around the world for the Expat Money Online Summit… and it’s completely free to attend.

You’ll learn how to legally protect your wealth, secure second residencies and citizenships, reduce your tax burden, and own property abroad — all to safeguard your freedom.

This year’s focus is Latin America, where opportunity is booming.

Argentina and El Salvador is undergoing a dramatic transformations making it more conducive for foreigners to move, and Panama and Paraguay are offering simple residency programs.

Mikkel was born and raised in Canada, and is particularly passionate about helping Canadians seek higher ground and set up an offshore escape plan.

A “Plan B” is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Reserve your free ticket at ExpatMoneySummit.com.