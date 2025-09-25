Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
2h

Only the Evangelical cult would have projected images of Charley…..mass hyping ++++.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
2h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture