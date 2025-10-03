On this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I welcomed Cynthia Chung to dig into Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi, the architect of Pan-Europe and an overlooked forerunner of fascism.

They trace how Kalergi’s blueprint for the European Union drew from crusader ideology, Masonic symbolism, and a vision of reviving the Habsburg Empire.

The conversation unpacks his ties to Mussolini, the Vatican, and Zionism, revealing how the League of Nations and Balfour Declaration carried forward a larger imperial strategy.

From propaganda nudging Gen Z into crusader cosplay to Steve Bannon’s modern “gladiator schools,” the hosts expose how old Templar currents resurface in today’s geopolitics. They examine the danger of game theory traps that pit groups against one another, pushing societies toward engineered conflict and authoritarian “solutions.”

