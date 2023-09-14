In this episode of Breaking History, I hosted a solo show featuring a deep dive into the three attempts during the 20th century to impose a New World Order (ie: One World Government controlled by Transhumanist bankers and technocrats above nations), and how those three attempts were stopped by patriots in the USA led by Presidents Warren Harding and especially Franklin Roosevelt.
Breaking History Ep. 12: How to Defeat the New World Order once More
A great and powerful, through presentation as usual. Thank you, you and Cynthia give a lot of yourselves, as I attempt to do also. Yet mine is so trite. I do appreciate your honesty and your willingness to share, thank you, again.