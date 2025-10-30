This week Gordon McCormick and I reunite after a brief break for an episode of Breaking History that spans centuries of geopolitics and the battle over a future of global order.

We begin with the newly resurfaced “Kennedy–Khrushchev World Peace Bridge” map linking Alaska to Russia and we debate whether the document’s re-emergence is historical revelation or strategic forgery, tying it to JFK’s legacy, and Russia’s long game of cooperative infrastructure.

From there, we dissect Trump’s postponed Budapest summit, U.S.–Russia sanctions, and how “WrestleMania-ish theater” masks real geopolitical shifts.

The conversation unfolds into Venezuela’s cartel wars, Zionism’s unraveling, Christian heresy, ancient mystery cults and the potential peace emerging on the global stage. The danger of civilizational breakdown and possible threats to Xi Jinping are also discussed.

