In this episode of Breaking History, Sean and I discuss the origins of Ukrainian fascism, where Canada acquired its nazi problem, and the synthetic creation of blood and soil cults masquerading as separatist/nationalist movements around the world.

A focus is placed on the new imperial organizing myths created to define a Sikh ethno-nationalist homeland in Punjab (dubbed “Khalistan”), the manipulation of native americans who have been led to believe that the great advanced civilizations of pre-Columbian America had nothing to do with them, political zionist ideologues, Finnish nazis who believe in 'Greater Finland' (including East Karelia carved out of Russia) and much more.

We also discuss the connection of Satanism with fascism (tying this into the appointment of Marina Abramovich as Ukraine's ambassador in charge of child security).

(Lastly, it has come to my attention that my microphone was misbehaving a bit, so I apologize for the low volume on my end)

