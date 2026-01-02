Breaking History Ep. 130: Navigating Reset Traps of 2026

In this New Year’s Eve special of Breaking History, my co-host Gordon got sick, so I flew solo and closed out 2025 with an extended, classroom-style presentation focused on some extremely important intellectual, moral, and psychological traps shaping the road ahead during the coming year.

I framed the episode around themes of classical tragedy, mob psychology, and the loss of sovereignty, arguing that societies are repeatedly steered into fear-based thinking that leads people to participate in their own destruction. I examine the construction of modern enemy narratives, particularly surrounding China, Russia, and global war rhetoric, drawing on statements from figures such as George Soros, Steve Bannon, Pete Hegseth and a myriad of U.S. national security officials.

The episode then moves into a deep historical exploration of transhumanism, eugenics, Christian Zionism and ideological convergence between technocratic elites and religious eschatology, tracing figures like Julian Huxley, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, Bertrand Russell, and the Jesuit tradition. I conclude this lesson by urging viewers to raise our standards of thinking, reject simplistic narratives, and actively engage their reason and moral judgment as 2026 approaches.

Or watch the show on Spotify here or Rumble here or Youtube here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress