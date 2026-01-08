Breaking History ep. 131: Living in the wake of Toxic Ideas

In this week’s episode of Breaking History, I improvised a bit of a ranting lecture taking a tour of the unresolved networks of evil that appear to be influencing today’s new changing of the elites.

Some of the questions addressed in this episode include:

How do the protests in Iran fit into the inflammatory speech by leading MAGA representatives calling for “bringing democracy” to more Latin American states such as Cuba, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico, Panama et al?

Is this connected to the Technocracy Inc promoters of the 1930s (revived by Elon Musk and Nick Fuentes more recently?

Or is it tied to the followers of Madame Helena Blavatsky that gave rise to 20th century fascism, and the revolution in military affairs overseen by satanists affiliated with Colonel Michael Aquino and Col. Paul E. Vallely (the later who acts on the Advisory Board of Turning Point USA)?

What about the increased danger of Israeli military strikes against Lebanon, Iran and the West Bank (and space-based warfare) outlined by the IDF on Jan. 6 ? What about the chaos operations underway all across China’s periphery including, but not limited to, regime change operations in Nepal, Thai vs Cambodia conflicts, Pakistan vs India conflicts, Taiwan-US military deals, Philippine and Japanese provocations in the Pacific?

What is really going on, are those western networks managing this “changing of the elites” operating on the side of angels, or something that smells more sulphuric?

All of these questions are explored in this edition of Breaking History.

