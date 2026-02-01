In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I move rapidly across time and geography to examine the deeper historical forces shaping today’s headlines. The conversation opens with reflections on the purpose of the show: restoring historical context that is routinely omitted from mainstream analysis. From there, the discussion spans developments in China, Canada, and the broader geopolitical landscape, with a focus on how power struggles inside nations intersect with global narratives.



I shared an analytical breakdown of US Trade Representativee Jamieson Greer’s recent “American System” speech at Davos, highlighting the ideas embedded beneath its surface, while both hosts address emerging stories involving China’s military leadership, internal purges, and the risks of relying on Western media interpretations. The episode also revisits Canada’s evolving relationship with China, trade dynamics, and the political maneuvering surrounding these shifts.



Throughout the discussion, we emphasize caution, historical memory, and the danger of accepting official narratives at face value.

The episode closes by setting the stage for a deeper dive into China’s internal power dynamics in a future show. Watch it on Rumble here:

