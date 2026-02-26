In Episode 138 of Breaking History, Gordon and I examine the historical architecture behind modern geopolitical instability, tracing patterns of regime change, political assassinations, and intelligence operations that shaped the 20th and 21st centuries. The discussion explores how covert power structures, financial interests, and ideological movements intersect to influence global events.



We analyze case studies highlighted in the episode, connecting past interventions to current flashpoints and questioning how historical narratives are constructed — and who benefits from them. We revisit the role of intelligence agencies, media coordination, and strategic destabilization in maintaining what they describe as a system of permanent conflict.



Throughout the episode, Gordon and I emphasize the importance of historical literacy, arguing that understanding the continuity of policy and power is essential to interpreting today’s headlines. Ep. 138 challenges listeners to reconsider conventional timelines and to see modern crises as chapters in a much longer story of imperial strategy and global control.

Or watch on Rumble here, or Odyssee here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress