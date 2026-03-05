In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I host the first episode since the USA joined Israel in launching war on Iran.

The discussion opens with the latest developments from the conflict, including Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, rising civilian casualties, and the growing fear that the situation is spiraling beyond control. We reflect on their earlier expectation that war might be avoided and examine why that assumption proved wrong.



We explore the ideological motivations behind the conflict, including the role of prophetic or end-times thinking in geopolitical decision making. We examine historical narratives surrounding Israel, long standing claims about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and decades of warnings from Benjamin Netanyahu. The conversation expands into the strategic implications of the war, including U.S. involvement, the possibility of escalation, shifting global alliances, and the broader economic consequences such as disruptions to shipping and maritime insurance.



Throughout the episode, the hosts analyze how the conflict could reshape global power dynamics and what it may reveal about long term strategic planning in the Middle East and beyond.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

