Breaking History Ep. 140: Iran War, Energy Politics, and the Battle Over the Middle East Narrative

In this 140th episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I examine the rapidly escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the broader Middle East, exploring how energy markets, diplomacy, and competing geopolitical narratives are shaping the crisis.

The conversation begins with analysis of recent discussions between Trump and Putin and the surprising impact those talks had on global oil prices, raising questions about whether major powers are quietly managing economic pressure behind the scenes.

We also dig into the competing strategic interests of Israel, Iran, Russia, China, and India, while questioning the narratives being pushed through Western media. We discuss energy supply routes, sanctions policy, and the possibility that global trade corridors and resource access are major drivers behind the conflict.

We address the many fallacies circulating throughout the Neo-conned Maga movement which has promulgated the lie that Iran has built up a ‘secret nuclear weapons program’, that ‘Iran is the City of London’, that ‘Iran is the Muslim Brotherhood’ and that ‘Iran is NATO’. We reviewed the role of the real City of London agency in the Middle East… Israel, and the Mujahadeen e-Kalqh terrorist cult that was incubated by London to topple the Shah in 1979 but which was expelled from Iran after the revolution.

The discussion ultimately asks whether the current crisis represents a turning point in global power dynamics, as emerging alliances, economic interests, and competing worldviews collide in one of the most volatile regions on Earth.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress