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Garrett Kean's avatar
Garrett Kean
1h

Just wanted to say how much I love this show. Best show of the week every week and I know the past six weeks haven’t been easy but I hope y’all never stop

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
8m

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-silent-drift-of-western-institutions

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