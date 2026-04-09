On this week’s Breaking History, Gordon and I break down a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape following a surprise US–Iran ceasefire and simultaneous escalation in Lebanon. We explore competing narratives around Trump’s strategy, questioning whether recent events signal de-escalation or a deeper psychological operation. The conversation dives into intelligence manipulation, media narratives, and the role of Israel as tensions flare across the region.

The episode also examines emerging Middle East energy alliances, including pipeline diplomacy involving Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, and how these developments could reshape global power structures. Alongside real-time updates, we zoom out to consider historical cycles, ideological conflicts, and the possibility of larger forces shaping events behind the scenes.

A mix of breaking news, theory, and philosophical reflection, this episode challenges listeners to question assumptions and think critically about what is unfolding on the world stage. Watch the full show by clicking here

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