In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I unpack a world that feels increasingly like a chessboard with too many players. We open with an overview of the "controlled scarcity" used as an instrument of empire since ancient times, with concrete examples of the the quiet wave of refinery shutdowns and sabotage hitting Texas, Australia, Colorado, India, Indonesia and Russia, and what that means for global energy and food supplies. The fact that this coincides with the destructive war on Iran and freezing of the Strait of Hormuz is likely not a coincidence.

From there, the conversation swings into the strange theater around Maria Corina Machado, Trump's Venezuela playbook being rerun on Iran, and the idea that Trump has donned a Joker mask to bait the warmongers into exposing themselves. We dig into Trump's strange reading of 2 Chronicles 7, the planned 250 foot Triumphal Arch in D.C., and its eerie lineage back through Napoleon and Emperor Titus, complete with Napoleon's 1801 promise to the Jews to rebuild Solomon's Temple and create a homeland for the Jews.

Netanyahu's messianic complex, the animus toward Jesus baked into certain theological sects, the Southern Poverty Law Center indictment, and the House of Abraham project all get a turn. Enjoy the show

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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