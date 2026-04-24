Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Vivian Sh's avatar
Vivian Sh
8hEdited

Matt I can see that it’s easy to become anti Israel, but you know that the Jews were always in Israel, don’t forget that Jesus was a jew

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