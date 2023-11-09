In this episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I discuss the history of Saudi Arabia, the Muslim Brotherhood, British intrigue and the fight between two opposing currents pulling the Arab world towards depopulation, radicalism and fascism on one hand and a pro-growth renaissance on the other hand.

What are the battles within Saudi Arabia's intelligentsia represented by these two factions?

Why was the Saudi king Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud assassinated in 1975?

How did the Muslim Brotherhood work to undermine Nasser's pro-industrial development vision for Pan Arabism, and how did that same organization work with radical zionists to undermine the 1979 Camp David Accords for a Two State Solution culminating in the murder of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat in 1981?

Why was Saudi Arabia targetted for regime change by the neo-cons and outlined in Richard Perle's Clean Break Doctrine of 1996 (along with Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon and Iran)?

What is the character of the deep state in Saudi Arabia (represented by Prince Bandar Sultan) and how has that swamp been drained since the accession into power of MbS in 2017? What about Egypt and Turkey?

These questions and much more are addressed in this week's episode of Breaking History.

