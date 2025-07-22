Breaking History Ep 42: Understanding the Venetian Hand Behind England

In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I take a deep look at the Venetian Hand Behind England.

You can watch the video version of this discussion here:

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress