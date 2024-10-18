In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I tackled the new phase of dictatorship in Europe advanced by Ursula Vander Leyen’s supranational European Commission as a manifestation of Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi’s fascist Pan European Union vision and the dangers of the European Bail-in Regime applied to save collapsing European banks (Canadian and American Bail-in regimes are also discussed).

An update on the empire’s anger towards Narendra Modi, and the new CSIS allegations of Modi’s role in the murder of Khalistani separatists in Canada is discussed as well as developments in the Middle East.

