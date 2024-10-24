This week’s episode of Breaking History features an overview of the historic BRICS conference and emergence of a new alternative economic system, an assessment of the causes of the failure of the Bretton Woods system- established after World War Two. Questions relating to the McKinley Tariff which Trump has fought to revive came up as well, and deeper historic traditions of the American System of Political Economy. We also had a fun discussion about art, architecture and the war on culture.

