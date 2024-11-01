In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I dive into the strange relationship Nazis have had with radical zionists from today’s Azovs to Himmler’s SS. We also discuss the strange obsession to unify moral (and sexual) opposites among occultists within Nazi Germany and the present confused age.
Himmler and the SS were zionists?
AIn't things gettin a lil muddled here..