61 years ago today, President Kennedy was cut down in a triangulated assassination in Dallas Texas.

The vision, courage and moral strength which JFK exhibited in his battle against fascism- first WW2, followed by his efforts fighting imperialism as a Congressman, journalist and Senator and then finally as President of the USA remains a topic of inspiration for patriots today… but sadly the drama of his fight has been obscured by design through efforts of those same forces that killed the young leader in 1963.

It was understood by leading figures in the CIA including John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles (as well as chief of the US Joint Chiefs Lyman Lemnitzer) that Kennedy would pose a grave risk to the Anglo-American aspirations for world control.

In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I unpack not only the details of JFK’s fight, the policies he invoked to battle the CIA and broader globalist institutions threatening to annihilate life on earth, but additionally, we tackled the Deep State efforts to sabotage his presidency months before his inauguration by setting into motion the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion, and broader world war with Russia. The parallels to today’s crisis-ridden world should be obvious.

