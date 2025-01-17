In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I talk about the human agency behind the devastating fires and floods striking the USA and Spain.

While we don’t ignore the evidence of arson/eco-terrorism behind the California fires, I took the time to showcase the deeper criminal negligence that has resulted in a decayed national infrastructure and lack of serious remedies for water scarcity across the USA and Mexico.

We discussed the history of the North American Water and Power Alliance (NAWAPA), how it was sabotaged, and outline the possibility for its revival in our present day. Gordon introduced new technologies that are being spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and China which are revolutionizing the field of mining by pulling lithium and other valuable elements out of sea water, and we also discussed desalination, nuclear power, the pros and cons of solar power, the fusion plasma torch, space mining and more. Click here to watch the full show

Or watch on Youtube here, Odyssee here or Soundcloud here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media