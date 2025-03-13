Alex Krainer joins Gordon and I in this week's episode of Breaking History where we dive into the latest geopolitical shifts, analyzing Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global power broker, the anomalous ceasefire talks between Ukraine and the USA which appear to be designed to fail, and what these moves mean for the future of the unipolar world order.

We also break down the real reasons behind MBS’s strategic alliances, the Western establishment’s desperate attempts to hold on to control, and why the multipolar system is no longer just an idea, it’s becoming reality.

Plus, an in-depth discussion on the battle over energy, nuclear power, cultural warfare, and the financial system that will shape the next era of human civilization. This one’s a deep dive into the forces shaping the world’s future.

